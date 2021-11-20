Oakland volunteers gives back to next generation on World Children’s Day

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – World Children’s Day was celebrated in Oakland on Saturday with M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined volunteers at the event to give back to the next generation.

“World Children’s Day, we don’t need to celebrate it just one day a year. Let us celebrate it every day or every year,” Mayor Schaaf said.

World Children’s Day is a day of action and charity that is celebrated across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Volunteers with M.T.O. will donate hundreds of essential items, such as school supplies, masks, gloves, beanies, socks, diapers and wipes, to children across the world.

The event was held at Family Matters Shelter located at 5276 Broadway.

It's a joy to celebrate our kids on #WorldChildrensDay + thank the generous volunteers of @MTOShahmaghsoud Sufism mvmt for gathering 100s of school supply kits, masks + diapers for residents of our family shelters +patients at @UCSFBenioffOAK. 🙏🏻 w/ @DanKalb @reidforoakland pic.twitter.com/S57vyOnxT4 — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) November 20, 2021

Several shelters of the East Oakland Community Project and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital benefited from this event.

Councilmembers Dan Kalb and Treva Reid were also at the event to show their support.

“As Sufi students, we have come together today to take a small step for the next generation that has to deal with so many ongoing problems in our world including rebuilding what has been destroyed socially and economically by the current pandemic.” Dr. Jilla Behnam, Director of M.T.O. Berkeley