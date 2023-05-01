OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — There were more illegal sideshows over the weekend here in the Bay Area. This time in the City of Oakland. One business owner got stuck in a sideshow but managed to escape — by driving right through it.

The illegal sideshow in question caused a major disruption to the flow of traffic on Sunday at around 6:45 pm, at the corner of 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard in East Oakland.

The owner of Oakland’s Feelmore Social Bar, Neena Joiner, recorded video of the incident. Joiner was on the way to the bar but got stuck among the other vehicles, however, with a rare front-row view of the sideshow.

Sideshows are something the Oakland resident views as a cultural Bay Area phenomenon but also recognizes comes with their own set of problems.

After 45 minutes, Joiner saw an opportunity — a momentary break in the reckless driving exhibition — and took a chance on getting out of there by driving through the intersection.

At one point in Joiner’s video, an Oakland PD patrol car rolls through the middle of the sideshow without stopping.

According to OPD’s Facebook page, the department announced additional police resources would be on the street over the weekend for enforcement of illegal sideshow activity. KRON4 reached out to OPD but got no reply about this weekends’ sideshow enforcement.