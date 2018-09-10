Bay Area

Oakland woman accused of shooting estranged husband

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 04:15 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 04:15 AM PDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An Oakland woman is under arrest, accused of shooting her estranged husband. 

The shooting happened in the area of Railroad and South Linden Avenues in South San Francisco. 

The man is expected to survive. 

Monica Solorio is facing charges of attempted homicide and carrying a loaded gun. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


