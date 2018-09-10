Oakland woman accused of shooting estranged husband
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An Oakland woman is under arrest, accused of shooting her estranged husband.
The shooting happened in the area of Railroad and South Linden Avenues in South San Francisco.
The man is expected to survive.
Monica Solorio is facing charges of attempted homicide and carrying a loaded gun.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN