Oakland woman accused of shooting estranged husband Video

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An Oakland woman is under arrest, accused of shooting her estranged husband.

The shooting happened in the area of Railroad and South Linden Avenues in South San Francisco.

The man is expected to survive.

Monica Solorio is facing charges of attempted homicide and carrying a loaded gun.

