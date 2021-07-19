Oakland woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland woman was arrested after law enforcement found her sleeping at the wheel at a Mountain View intersection.

Police spotted 28-year-old Dominque Porter snoozing in a lane at Grant Road and North Drive around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 17th.

After safely detaining Porter, authorities searched her car and found a loaded handgun, several pounds of cannabis and concentrated cannabis, as well as more than $1,000 in cash.

Porter was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

“This was excellent work by our patrol officer, from start to finish,” said Deputy Chief Jessica Nowaski.

“His work kept the community safe, and we are relieved that this incident was peacefully resolved.”