Oakland woman charged for allegedly embezzling over $200K from employer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland woman was charged with allegedly embezzling over $200,000 from her employer, the owner of Rangoon Ruby and Burma Ruby restaurants in Palo Alto, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The woman was identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Colvin who worked as director of human resources, payroll and risk management for the two restaurants.

Colvin allegedly gave herself monthly salary increases and paid herself unauthorized bonuses, authorities said. She has been charged with two felony counts of theft by an employee.

Investigators found Colvin gave herself two $15,000 bonuses and made a $65,000 payment for a Porsche.

The alleged embezzlement happened between February 2019 and October 2020 during the height of the pandemic when many restaurants struggled to survive.

If convicted, Colvin could face jail time and be required to pay back the money she essentially stole.

Colvin is scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday afternoon at Santa Clara Superior Court.