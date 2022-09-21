SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A federal grand jury indicted an Oakland woman for traveling to San Francisco’s Tenderloin District and selling illegal drugs. “Rainbow” fentanyl is among the drugs that Cesia Medina-Zuniga, 26, is accused of selling, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said that Zuniga went from Oakland to the Tenderloin “regularly and frequently” since 2019 to sell drugs. Zuniga added fentanyl to her menu in 2020, the government alleges.

On July 12, 2022, an undercover officer asked to buy “yellow” from Zuniga, which is a slang term for fentanyl. The DOJ said she expressed skepticism of the officer but completed the transaction anyway, selling just more than eight grams of fentanyl for $80. Zuniga would go on to make other, larger deals with the officer, selling drugs including methamphetamine and rainbow fentanyl.

Rainbow fentanyl is circulating around the Bay Area, and people are concerned that the brightly colored drug is designed to resemble candy to target a younger crowd. Berkeley police said that it discovered rainbow fentanyl when making a traffic stop on Aug. 30.

Zuniga and the officer met for three more transactions, on July 19, July 26 and August 19, per the DOJ. The deals involved more than 100 grams of meth, 95 grams of fentanyl and $2,600 in total.

They allegedly arranged to make another deal on September 8, which would involve the officer buying seven ounces of fentanyl for $2,000. On that day, Zuniga was seen leaving her Oakland home with a black backpack. After she was arrested, the DOJ said the backpack contained 351 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Zuniga has been charged with one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and three counts of possession with intent to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl. Zuniga is in custody and is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Sep. 27.