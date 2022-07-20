OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Wednesday morning. Baozhu Guan, 70, also went missing in early May.

Guan is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer’s, OPD said. She was last seen at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Police described Guan as being 5-feet, 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Her family does not know what she was wearing Wednesday, but said she usually wears a straw hat and long-sleeve t-shirt.

Guan last went missing on May 3 also in the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Oakland police also reported on Wednesday that Sahil Grover, 35, went missing. At 4:50 p.m., OPD confirmed that Grover had been found safe.