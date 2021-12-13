Oakland woman hosts toy drive to help families who’ve lost loved ones to violence

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – It was another violent weekend in Oakland — The city recorded its 131st homicide of the year.

131 families are preparing to spend their first Christmas without their loved ones but a woman who knows the pain and heartache of losing a loved one to murder is using her grief to give back to those in need.

Nicole Howard is a long way from the North Pole but this mom, and grandmother-to-be is definitely one of Santa’s biggest helpers.

Each item packed deep into shopping carts will soon make its way into the hands of a child in need, but behind each toy and every smile, this labor of love is sparked by tears of pain and grief.

On May 24, 2019, her cousin, Charles Crutcher was murdered in Oakland.

She says watching headlines of the countless murders in her hometown is painful to watch.

Howard says Chuck, as he was known, had his own tough journey in life.

“Even though you may have challenges in your life, and things that have gone on, you can still be a good person.”

This is why she knew she had to carry on his good deeds.

Months after his murder, she hosted her first toy drive for just 100 children but now she says, this is a way to honor her cousin who she says is never far away, and hopes her tragedy can spark someone else’s triumph.

Chuck’s killer was arrested.

The toy drive will be held this Saturday at Oaks Market in Oakland and will last until the toys run out.