(BCN) — A woman jumped out of a window three floors up to escape her attacker Monday night, Oakland police said.

The escape occurred at about 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of MacArthur Boulevard near Grand Avenue and Lake Merritt.

Officers were sent there to investigate a report that a woman was pushed from the window, according to police. Medical personnel and firefighters provided aid to the victim, police said.

She was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to police. A man was arrested, police said. His name was not available Wednesday morning.

