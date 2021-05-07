Oakland woman on a mission to donate diapers to mothers in need

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mother’s Day is Sunday and one Oakland mother is sharing her story with KRON4 about the organization that she started on Mothers Day 12 years ago, making it her mission to donate diapers to every mother in need in the Bay Area.

“She gave her baby less to drink so that she didn’t have to change her diaper as much,” Lisa Truong, founder and executive director of Helping a Mother Out, said.

Lisa Truong has heard dozens of heartbreaking stories of Bay Area mothers struggling to get diapers for their babies.

“Had no other option but to go to a public restroom and make diapers out of paper towels and garbage bags that she claimed from the public restroom,” Truong said.

This is why she founded Helping A Mother Out, an Oakland-based organization that distributes diapers to families in need.

“We distributed 13,000,000 diapers since the pandemic started and we are really trying to level up because there’s just been such a tremendous need,” Truong said.

Truong started on Mother’s Day in 2009, when she herself had just become a mom.

Now, she has a team working alongside her. Not only do they give away diapers but they also advocate for diapers to be covered under safety net programs — like food stamps and WIC.

“As we were reaching out to social service organizations we found out that one of the number one needs were diapers,” Truong said.

Each month, about two big truck loads of diapers arrive at the Helping A Mother Out warehouse.

Truong hopes that one day, not just in the Bay Area, but across the country, every mother has access to a full supply of diapers.

“Having to make that impossible decision to diaper your baby or eat dinner that’s not something that we should allow,” Truong said.