SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A federal court has sentenced an Oakland woman to three years in prison after attempting to illegally obtain more than $4.5 million in pandemic relief loans.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Christina Burden, of Oakland, admitted to illegally obtaining pandemic relief funds from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for her many shell companies — including, “Blessing Box Co LLC,” and “Burden Consulting Group LLC.”

Burden registered multiple fake businesses with the California Secretary of State, then proceeded to modify the documents by inserting incorrect dates relating to false business operations in order to qualify the businesses for loans from the PPP and EIDL programs.

In addition to submitting fraudulent applications, Burden submitted fake IRS tax documents, including fake IRS Form 940, and IRS W-3 forms.

The IRS tax documents contained false statements about the number of business employees, payroll costs, and wages paid, among other false statements.

According to court documents, Burden admitted to intentionally misrepresenting information needed to apply for the PPP and EIDL loans.

She claimed to have had 89 employees and a monthly payroll of more than $700,000 through the fake businesses she had created.

In total, Burden was able to receive $992,291 in fraudulent-obtained PPP loans and $150,000 from EIDL loans and advances.

She used the money to go on an expensive buying spree of high-end luxury items and services — spending $184,00 on private jet travel, other airfare, and hotel expenses; $124,000 on luxury purchases from Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom; $16,000 on boat and car rentals; and $14,000 on restaurants and entertainment.

Another $150,000 was spent on a Mercedes, Land Rover, and Nissan.

Burden pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud and two counts of money laundering.

At this week’s sentencing hearing, United States District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered that Burden will also need to pay $1,143,191 in restitution and to be under supervision for three years following her release from prison.