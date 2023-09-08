(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with early-onset dementia.

Penny Parker was last seen on Saturday in the 400 block of Oakland Avenue. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. According to OPD, she has short salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

The 57-year-old uses a walking cane that is described as having yellow and red tape at the bottom.

Parker’s clothing description is currently unknown. She is considered to be in poor physical condition and is at-risk due to early-onset dementia.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.