Oakland works to eliminate illegal dumping sites

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Monday, the city of Oakland is making it easier for residents to get rid of their unwanted bulky waste.

In the fight to eliminate illegal dumping sites, Oakland announced that all residents can now schedule bulky waste drop-off appointments with waste management at no charge at the Davis Street Resource and Recovery Complex in San Leandro.

The expanded service will also cut out the middleman for Oakland renters, who no longer have to coordinate with their landlords to get bulky waste picked up.

“For the first-time renters will have access to schedule their bulky item collection, and if you can’t do that you always have the opportunity to come to Davis Street and dispose of your material,” Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey said.

“As a 25-year Oakland resident, I know I am happy to have this extra free service. Having been a former renter I am really happy that other renters can reach out directly to set up their appointments,” Waste Management communications director Talia Wise said.

East Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid says enforcement is also important.

She would like to see the city’s privacy advisory commission endorse using resources already budgeted to install surveillance cameras at problem dumping sites.

“We got to do more to enforce, and we know that a part of that enforcement that we have been lifting up is to get more enforcement cameras out in our community to target those hot spots,” Reid said.

However, according to City Councilmember Noel Gallo, there is no reason to wait for the approval of the advisory commission to reinstall surveillance cameras that were once used to enforce existing illegal dumping laws.

“The cameras? It is not up to the privacy commission. They’re only an advisory commission. The city council is responsible. We are the lawmakers. They only advise, and we need to put those cameras back in place,” Gallo said.

In the meantime, both councilmembers welcome expanding service for residents who legally dispose of their unwanted junk.

For more information on dates and times for scheduling a free bulky waste removal or drop-off, log onto oaklandrecycles.com.