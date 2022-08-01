OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at a little league football game in Oakland on Sunday wounded three people, including a young girl. It started as a fight that broke out in the stands. Now, the president of that little league team is calling on Oakland city leaders to urge police to provide security at the games

I hear gunshots and I immediately get the children down that’s around me. I take cover as well. We all just got on the ground,” said Walte’ Ore, the president of the Oakland Dynamites Youth Football Organization.

Two adults and a female child were wounded during the Oakland Dynamites little league football game at Oakland Tech High School. Ore, who is also known as “Coach Chewy,” is calling on Oakland city leaders to provide police presence at little games and practices.

“Well, first and foremost I want to pray for the families involved in the situation that occurred yesterday,” he said. “I never want to be in a situation where kids being in harm’s way. That’s the main reason I would like police presence at our home games and field.”

Coach Chewy says previously provided security back in 2021 in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Dynamites practice session, but he says the police presence suddenly stopped.

“I feel like this would have been prevented had our relationship stayed,” he said.

The shooting took place in Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb’s district.

“I think there’s many reasons to have police presence for the public and for safety reasons at these kinds of games,” Kalb said.

The vast majority of the Dynamites players, which is more than 300, and cheerleaders live in Councilmember Loren Taylor’s district in East Oakland.

“When our residents, our coaches, our leaders in the community are asking for more presence from law enforcement, we have to do more,” he said.

The Oakland Dynamites have been around since the 1960s and have produced players that have gone on to have great college and professional football careers. Most notably Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch played for the team.

“We love what we do,” Ore said. “We love volunteering our time. We just want to make sure our kids and the rest of the kids are safe.”