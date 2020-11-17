Oakland Zoo closed for “unsafe” weather

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Zoo has closed Tuesday due to rain in the forecast.

The entire Bay Area will see showers on Tuesday going into Wednesday. The zoo said it needs to close “if the weather is bad enough to create unsafe conditions for guests.”

Anyone who reserved a ticket for Nov. 17 can still use it for any weekday within 30 days.

The East Bay is forecasted to get up to o.25 inches of rain by Wednesday.

If the zoo closure lasts multiple days, same policy is in effect: Just plan another visit within 30 days from your original weekday reservation.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News