Oakland Zoo closed for “unsafe” weather

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Zoo has closed Tuesday due to rain in the forecast.

The entire Bay Area will see showers on Tuesday going into Wednesday. The zoo said it needs to close “if the weather is bad enough to create unsafe conditions for guests.”

Anyone who reserved a ticket for Nov. 17 can still use it for any weekday within 30 days.

The East Bay is forecasted to get up to o.25 inches of rain by Wednesday.

If the zoo closure lasts multiple days, same policy is in effect: Just plan another visit within 30 days from your original weekday reservation.