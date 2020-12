OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Zoo got a visit from a special someone on Christmas Day.

Santa Claus himself visited the zoo Friday and brought presents to all the animals.

Wrapped gifts were spread out around the zoo as each animal eagerly opened them.

