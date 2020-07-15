Oakland Zoo is one step closer to reopening despite state shut down orders

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) -“We were looking down the barrel of another four months of climbing reserves and that would’ve been it. We have a lot of people at stake and then, of course, we have the animals,” Joel Parrott said.

The Oakland Zoo is now one step closer to possibly reopening despite the governor’s newest order to keep them shut down.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday in favor of variance for the zoo. Now, if approved by the state the variance would grant them special permission to reopen.

“We have no intention of anyone at the zoo getting sick,” Joel Parrott said.

The Oakland Zoo could be back open to the public in less than two weeks.

On Tuesday, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted in support of a variance attestation that will be submitted to the state.

If the state approves it, the zoo can welcome visitors again for the first time since March.

“When we aren’t open, and we don’t get any support from the federal government, county government, or the city government, all we have are our reserves. Fortunately, we have built up an emergency reserve that has kept us alive, but that’s what’s running out,” Parrott said.

Zoo officials say it costs about $1.2 million a month to operate the zoo and they are down to their last $3 million in reserve funds.

They’ve also received donations from the public, like the more than $180,000 raised by 6-year-old Andy Soulard to help keep the zoo open.

“We are going to open with restrictions,” Parrott said.

No indoor exhibits will be open at the zoo, masks will be required, and there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.

The zoo expects to hear from the state within the next two weeks.

They’re optimistic they will be able to reopen by the end of the month.

