OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo.

The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from the yard.

The 1-year-old male cougar was emaciated and suffered from severe health conditions when California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers transported the animal to the Oakland Zoo’s wildlife rescue center.

Oakland Zoo officials said their wildlife team did everything they could to help the cougar but its condition continued to deteriorate. They were sad to report on Friday that the mountain lion was humanely euthanized.

“The decision was made to humanely euthanize him. We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one,” zoo officials wrote.