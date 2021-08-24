Oakland Zoo mourns the loss of Ginger the tiger

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Zoo had to say goodbye to a member of their family on Tuesday — Ginger the tiger.

Ginger had a long battle with chronic kidney disease, according to zookeeper Stacie.

“It was a very peaceful goodbye,” Stacie said.

In 2011, Ginger came to the Oakland Zoo with her three sisters, Grace, Molly, and Milou. The tigers were privately owned before being confiscated by USDA in Texas.

Ginger spent 10 years at the zoo.

“Ginger’s not hurting anymore and that’s the best service that we can do for her,” Stacie said.