Zeelie the klipspringer is one of many animals who live at the Oakland Zoo. (Photo courtesy Keeper Nathaniel / Oakland Zoo)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — After rainstorms triggered a massive sinkhole at the Oakland Zoo, zoo officials said repairs are nearly complete and the zoo will reopen to the public on Friday.

The Oakland Zoo was closed for one month due to a 40-foot sinkhole formed by a collapsed culvert under the zoo’s entrance. “The volume and velocity of the water flowing across the zoo grounds caused incredible soil erosion, eucalyptus trees to fall, flooding in various buildings, and overwhelmed drainage systems,” zoo officials wrote.

How are the giraffes doing during the Zoo closure? We have word from the higher-ups that they’re doing fine 🦒👍 pic.twitter.com/56cJtCYIrg — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) January 29, 2023

The recent rainstorms made a mess of our Zoo….not just the sinkhole at our main entrance, but flooding & debris in the Zoo itself.



We've been working hard to clean up, including some fallen trees in the hyena habitat — nice job crew clearing the space for Harley & Ozzy! pic.twitter.com/oYKnVwGgaH — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) January 26, 2023

The Oakland Zoo is home to more than 850 native and exotic animals.

Zoo officials wrote, “During the zoo’s closure, staff have continued to care for the animals and maintain zoo grounds. Staff have worked hard to recover from the damage caused by recent storms in other areas of the zoo.”

The zoo will reopen for guests with reservations at 10 a.m. Friday, and its nighttime lantern event, Glowfair, will extend through March 4. Tickets reservations for regular daytime admission will be available Tuesday.