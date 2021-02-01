Oakland Zoo reopening: Website crashes as visitors flood ticket reservation system

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – If you’ve been trying to get your hands on some tickets to the Oakland Zoo’s reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, you aren’t alone.

You’ll also have to wait a bit as the ticket reservation system is currently down and being fixed.

In a tweet, zoo officials said the online ticket reservation system was “experiencing technical difficulties” as excited zoo-goers flooded the website hoping to score some tickets.

The website will be relaunched Tuesday, Feb. 2 at noon, according to the zoo.

The Oakland Zoo is reopening after a nearly two-month closure amid the ongoing pandemic.

Under the revised stay-at-home order, outdoor museums and zoos can reopen at 50% capacity.

Concessions will be available in accordance with outdoor dining policies, but indoor attractions will be closed.

The gondola ride will be operating.

The zoo reopens Wednesday, Feb. 3.