Oakland Zoo reopens to the public this week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Following a four-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oakland Zoo will reopen to the public this week.

The zoo reopens to members on Monday, while the general public can begin visits on Wednesday.

Safety guidelines will be in place to protect staff, visitors, and the animals too.

There will be limited capacity – only 2,500 visitors allowed each day. That means all guests must reserve a ticket for a specific date and entry time.

Additionally, some displays will be hands-off exhibits and some animals will have extra space away from visitors to protect them from potential virus exposure.

Face masks will be required on all guests ages 3 and up at all times when on zoo grounds. Anyone who arrives at the zoo without a face mask will be required to buy one.

Some areas of the zoo, including the petting yard, playground area, and picnic areas, remain closed.

The San Francisco Zoo reopened to the public on July 15.

