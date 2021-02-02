Oakland Zoo reservations reopen after system overload

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Zoo is opening again on Wednesday after California pulled its stay-at-home order, and a lot of people are excited to visit.

In fact, all the eager people hoping to reserve a ticket crashed the reservation system, causing the zoo to take it down until noon on Tuesday.

In a website message on Monday, the zoo said: “Due to the tremendous response to our reopening, we have been experiencing technical difficulties with our online ticket reservation system. We have to disable our webstores for the rest of today to work on these technical issues.”

Now, the system is back up and you can book a daytime visit.

The zoo’s Glowfari event is also opening and tickets will be available starting Friday.