Oakland Zoo to close amid county’s stay-at-home order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Zoo will close while Alameda County’s stay-at-home order is in effect.

The zoo will be closed from Dec. 7 through Jan. 4, in accordance to Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order and new mandates issued by the County of Alameda.

“While we are sad to be closing our doors, we know it is only temporary and we are happy to do our part to keep our community healthy,” a statement on the zoo’s website reads.

Those who have already purchased tickets to visit the zoo during the closure will receive an email in the coming weeks to reschedule your visit.

Five Bay Area counties will soon adopt the state’s stay-at-home order earlier than required in an effort to curb an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The order will take effect in Alameda County beginning Monday, Dec. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and last until Jan. 4.

Under the order, all operations in the following sectors must CLOSE: