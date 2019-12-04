Oakland Zoo’s oldest African elephant dies at 50

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Zoo is mourning the loss of a 50-year-old African elephant that passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m. M’Dunda was found by zookeepers collapsed in the 6.5-acre elephant habitat.

The other elephants were cleared in order for veterinarians to attend to M’Dunda.

The Zoo’s veterinarians and the CEO, Dr. Joel Parrott, rushed to the habitat to find the M’Dunda had already died.

M’Dunda celebrated her 50th birthday in September. She was the oldest African elephant in the Oakland Zoo herd and the third oldest in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

M’Dunda had been at the Oakland Zoo since 1993 and was very gentle and kind, according to Zoo officials.