Oakland’s Chef Rashad is latest ‘Chopped’ champion

OAKLAND (KRON) – A huge congratulations are in order for one of the Bay Area’s own!

Oakland chef and restauranteur Rashad Armstead was featured on Tuesday night’s episode of “Chopped” on Food Network and ultimately won the competition!

Armstead owns Crave BBQ and Grammie’s Down-Home Chicken & Seafood, both in Oakland.

To celebrate, a Chopped After Party is being hosted on Friday, July 26 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Port Co-Working Space in Oakland.

Guests will not only get to meet Chef Rashad, but they’ll get to taste the same menu he prepared on “Chopped” and hear behind-the-scenes stories.

Menu items for the party include fried catfish, BBQ mini brisket biscuit sandwiches, mac and cheese, and more!

There will also be live entertainment and gift bags for guests.