Oakland’s Chinatown leaders call for emergency declaration due to violence

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An effort to combat crime in Oakland — The president of the city’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce says he’s fed up with nothing being done to stop violent crime.

Now, he’s calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

Newsom was seen walking the fireline observing the destruction from wildfires. Now, the governor is being summoned to Oakland to help stop another situation that is being described as out of control: crime.

“Governor Newsom, we want you to do this. Declare a State of Emergency for the city of Oakland. We want you to bring in the California Highway Patrol. I am not only asking for patrolling Chinatown. I am asking to send the police, the CHP to the city of Oakland. All areas. We need your help,” Carl Chan said.

This call for a state of emergency from the president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce Carl Chan comes in the wake of two good samaritans being pistol-whipped and wounded after being shot while trying to prevent two women from being robbed in Chinatown.

“These robberies, getting more brazen. Vicious, during broad daylight,” Chan said.

This is just the latest incident. Last week, an Oakland Asian American restaurant was robbed at gunpoint.

That is preceded by an almost endless stream, one after another of violent attacks against the city’s AAPI community caught on video.

To this point, nothing seems to be a deterrent and Carl Chan has had enough.

He says it is time for a different strategy.

“So I am writing this letter urging the request on behalf of the people of Oakland, California. Because the rash of shootings, homicides, carjackings, assaults, and robberies holds the city of Oakland hostage. Citizens live in a state of continuous fear for our safety, well-being, livelihoods, and future,” Chan said.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce is holding Oakland city leaders partly to blame for these conditions.

“The recent actions to defund the police by a majority of the Oakland City Council members further exacerbate the dire situation. I’m calling on the silent majority. It’s time for us to speak out. It is time for us to make changes because enough is enough,” Chan said.