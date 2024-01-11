SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor Sheng Thao pushed back against the notion that crime in Oakland began rising once she took office. KRON4 news anchor Stephanie Lin interviewed Thao one-on-one Thursday to ask about the city’s entrenched crime problems and a recall effort that’s seeking to throw her out of office.

According to crime data from the Oakland Police Department, robberies, car thefts, and burglaries all rose in 2023 compared to past years. OPD is still mourning fallen officer Tuan Le, who was killed in the line of duty while he attempted to stop a group of violent burglars. Thao and hundreds of Bay Area law enforcement officers attended Le’s memorial Wednesday.

“Crime in Oakland has been on a steady rise since 2019 — a full three years before I took office. It is dishonest for anyone to state that crime started rising under my watch only,” Thao told KRON4.

“Under my watch, however, we looked under the hood and identified issues that need fixing, while setting priorities that really move Oakland forward,” Thao said. “Of course things don’t get better overnight.”

A recall effort launched against Thao is attempting to boot her out of City Hall. Thao told KRON4 that the campaign is lead by people who lost the mayoral election, as well as city staffers who she fired for not doing their jobs. Revenge is a major motivation among her critics, Thao said.

“The work that we do here at City Hall, it’s not easy. This is a recall that’s being led by people who lost the election … or who I relieved of their positions because they were not doing their jobs. I lead in a very unapologetic way,” Thao said.

Still, Oakland’s mayor said she has “the best job in the world. Every day I have a chance to fight for a safer and more prosperous Oakland. The only way we are going to get through this, is together.”

Thao fired Oakland’s police chief nearly a year ago, and the city has lacked a permanent OPD chief ever since. Thao said the top cop position is too important to settle for a lesser candidate, and she will continue working diligently to find the right person for the role.

Watch KRON4’s complete interview with mayor Thao in the video player above.