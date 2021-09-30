Oakland’s First Friday returns for 1st time in over a year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland’s First Friday returns tomorrow following a long time away from the community.

After 19 months, the First Friday Festival is back for the month of October.

The East Bay tradition has been put on pause since last April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After a long time away from our beloved community, we’re back and ready for a COVID safe reunion on October 1st!” a statement on their website reads.

Friday’s entertainment will include:

The Best Intentions (7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) – Original Motown Classics, Old School, and R&B sound from the 60’s. 70’s, 80’s & up

(7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) – Original Motown Classics, Old School, and R&B sound from the 60’s. 70’s, 80’s & up FLO (Funky Latin Orchestra) (6:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.) – Smooth and energetic sounds of the Mambo, Latin Jazz, Latin Rock and more

(6:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.) – Smooth and energetic sounds of the Mambo, Latin Jazz, Latin Rock and more FARENHYTE 5150 (5:15 p.m – 5:50 p.m.) – A dynamic entertainment music machine offering the ultimate experience in both live, original and cover music performance

Other activities include:

Fashion Show with Mario B at 25th St. (Northgate side)

Art Wall “Any Body Can Paint” interactive canvas painting with a theme (24th St. Broadway side)

Turf Inc. turf dancers (24th St. on the Northgate side)

KONO Lounge (on Sycamore & Telegraph)

Drumming Group (23rd on the Broadway side)

Lincoln Female College Basketball Team working the entrance gate.

Classic Car Show at W.Grand and Telegraph Ave. in front of Moxy Hotel

First Fridays, located along Telegraph Street between West Grand and 27th Street, is held every first Friday of the month and a way for the community to come together to celebrate and support the arts.

To learn more, visit the First Friday website by tapping here.