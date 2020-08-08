Oakland’s free grab-and-go lunch program will be available for students only

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — There are some changes coming to a program responsible for providing millions of free grab-and-go lunches for young people in an East Bay city.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun found some food distribution sites picking up the slack as food insecurity brought on by the pandemic continues.

After five months of giving away free food to any young person 18-years-old or younger in the city of Oakland, on Monday the program will come to an end.

“Now it has to be someone who is actually registered to one of our schools,” John Sasaki said.

Oakland Unified School District spokesperson John Sasaki says a change in a key funding source is the reason the meal program will now only be available for registered OUSD students.

“That change is because of a change in the rules with the federal government,” Sasaki said. “We would be able to feed all of the young people in Oakland because we know there is so much need but right now we can’t do that.”

For those needing help with food right away, Michael Altfest says the Alameda County Food Bank has emergency food bags ready to go.

“If anybody is in need of assistance, if you’re looking in the cupboard and you’re starting to see maybe a day or two left of food, we highly encourage you to reach out to us or your local food bank,” Altfest said.

Officials with the City of Oakland say residents experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic will find a vast list of city-run food distribution sites as well as non profit organizations providing food support.

Log onto oaklandca.gov/food or call (510) 238-FOOD or just dial 2-1-1.

