OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – For the price of just one hundred pennies, you could potentially become the owner of the Bay Area’s oldest kosher bakery. Oakland’s Grand Bakery’s owner Sam Tobis is specifically selling the bakery to someone passionate about Jewish baking for just $1.

Grand Bakery prides itself on 64 years of loyal customers and serving the community.

Tobis brought Grand Bakery seven years ago with no experience, however, he said he felt called to keep the Grand legacy alive for future generations. For two years, Tobis has been operating both Grand Bakery and Saul’s Restaurant & Deli in Berkeley. Tobis said he eventually realized he could not be a steward to both entities.

“It’s time to pass Grand to the next set of loving hands,” said Tobis. “And since I care less about making money off the sale and more about finding the right person, my friend suggested that selling it for $1 would help get the word out.”

Not convinced yet?

Tobis explains the magnitude of helpfulness he can offer, saying, “This gets you the brand, the customers, the recipes, and the current staff. I am also open to different arrangements on the equipment and vans, including carrying a loan.”

While the Grand Bakery no longer operates out of a storefront, it has been serving the Oakland community since 1959.

Grand Bakery would love to hear about potential buyers’ passion for owning the bakery, qualifications, and visions for the next 60 years.

If interested, please click here.