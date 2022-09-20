OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Nearly two weeks after her arrest, 74-year-old Judith Goodner is expected to appear in court this week. This is after Oakley police determined her claim of self-defense for a deadly shooting in May appears to have been a lie.

On May 20, Oakley police did not arrest Goodner for the shooting death of 51-year-old Ruben Ortiz. She was allowed to eventually return home — the scene of what has now been determined to be a murder.

But over the course of a nearly four-month-long investigation, which lasted through the summer, Oakley police lieutenant Robert Roberts says Goodner withheld key information, including that she was intimately involved with Ortiz.

“We were not aware of that,” Roberts said. “She did not provide us that information the night of the incident. We were aware of the restraining order.”

Lieutenant Roberts says Goodner filed the restraining order against Ortiz. But she also failed to mention that deadly night that she was the one who picked him up in town and drove him to her home on West Cypress Road before opening fire out front.

“Was it intentional? Was it planned? Was it premeditated? Hard to say that based upon the interviews. But definitely, something that could come out in court down the road of what maybe her intention was,” Roberts said.

Despite Goodner’s friends and family defending her actions as a response to abuse, Lieutenant Roberts says through extensive interviews and crucial video evidence the department will not release at this time, it’s clear this is not a justified case of self-defense.

“To get evidence, to review evidence, and to do the interviews, it just sometimes takes time, but you always want to make sure you get it right,” Roberts said.

Goodner is due in court Thursday.