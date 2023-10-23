OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Oakley are working to track down the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a house party Saturday night. Three other victims were wounded but are expected to survive their injuries.

At this point, the Oakley Police Department says it appears there was only one shooter. That person left the area before office returned to the scene.

On Monday afternoon, the street was quiet. But the circumstances were much different Saturday night. A half hour before shots were fired on Shannon Way in Saturday night, police officers responded to a noise complaint at a home where an 18-year-old woman was hosting a party.

Police say the woman said she was trying shut it down and did not need help doing so. The officers left and then just after 11 p.m., shots were fired outside the home.

Joshua Laine lives across the street and his doorbell camera captured the sounds of the gunshots.

“I had woke up to the gunshots. I didn’t really realize I woke up to the gunshots and, I just came outside with a flashlight, heard a bunch of screaming and commotion. It kind of just seemed like party commotion at first, but then I heard someone on the grass get asked if they had gotten shot,” Laine said.

Police say the shots were fired after a group of up to 30 teenagers showed up and couldn’t enter the house through the locked front door. They got in through the backyard and shortly after shots were fired.

Four people were wounded.

Three were hospitalized and are expected to survive. A 16-year-old boy who attended Liberty High School in Brentwood was killed.

“I think it’s just shocking,” said Frances Howe, a local mother.

“It is what it is. People having parties not knowing who they’re bringing. I mean, it sucks. Kids can’t have parties these days the way we did when we were growing up,” said another parent who didn’t reveal their name.

Liberty High School’s principal says counselors have been made available for grieving students in the library. Many parents worry now when their kids go out.

“I’m really afraid to let them go to any party or any social event that they want to go to because you never know anymore where it’s going to be,” said parent Amber Taylor.

Joshua Laine says at least 100 people attended the party.

“They were all running around, and I mean it kinda sounded like a horror movie. It was terrible,” he said.

The police chief says this active investigation is his department’s top priority right now. Police have not shared a description of the suspect.