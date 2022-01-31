Oakley police continue to search for woman missing under suspicious circumstances

OAKLEY, Calif. – (KRON) – Police in Oakley are searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Alexis Gabe’s last known location was at her apartment, according to her family.

Now they’re asking for the public’s help to try to figure out where she is.

KRON 4’s Rob Nesbitt spoke with the family about why they believe her case is suspicious.

Alexis’ family say it’s not like her to go this long without texting or calling friends and family. Monday was especially hard on loved ones as they came to grips with what might have happened.

“Very outgoing. She’s a people person, she loves getting to know a lot of new people,” said brother Gwyn Gabe.

Gwyn says Alexis wasn’t just his sister, but also his best friend.

The recent college graduate has been missing since Wednesday night.

Gwyn’s girlfriend, Morgan Strenfel says there were several reasons to worry.

“As soon as her friends hadn’t heard from her all night essentially that was the first red flag. The fact that she never came home, second red flag and then obviously finding her car keys in the ignition doors unlocked. That’s huge,” said friend Morgan Strenfel.

Gabe is described as an Asian female who is 5 foot 7 and around 170 pounds.

Oakley Police are investigating her disappearance and met with family Monday morning.

“Unfortunately, they haven’t had any activity from her phone since Wednesday night and the last I guess location ping was somewhere near her car in Oakley,” Strenfel added.

Search parties were held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Several members of the Oakley community showing up to search for any clues that might help bring the 24-year-old home.

“Trying to keep a level head. My family the shock has just worn off and they are just devastated and broken right now,” said Gwyn Gabe.

Gabe was last seen wearing a white tank top, silver and black hooded sweatshirt, white and green shoes and black pants.

If you have any information about her disappearance, you’re asked to call the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060.