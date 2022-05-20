OAKLEY (KRON) – Oakley police are investigating a possible homicide.

Witnesses say a possible shooting happened before 1 a.m. and that police responded to a residential area on Cypress Road.

Plenty of officers as well as the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene. Officers blocked off the home — which is located near West Cypress Road and Bayview Drive — with crime scene tape.

Some video from the scene shows a body found in the driveway of the home.

Officers were seen coming in and out of the house as they searched for any clues.

Witnesses say paramedics tried to save the victim but were not able to.

There’s no details on who the victim is or if the person lived in that home.

KRON4 is working to get more information from the Oakley Police Department on this possible homicide.