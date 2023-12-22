(KRON) — Authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 17, the Oakley Police Department announced on Facebook. The hit-and-run happened just after midnight near Bridgehead Road and Main Street where a man was seen lying on the road next to a bicycle.

Medical personnel provided aid to the victim, but he died at the scene. It was determined he was riding his bicycle back home from work when he was struck by a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle in this hit-and-run is a silver 2015 Toyota Camry (pictured above) with a California license plate #8ERS961, according to Oakley police. The registered owner of the car, 55-year-old Oakley resident Timmy Hudson, was taken into custody in connection to the hit-and-run. However, he has yet to reveal to police where the Camry is.

The Camry likely has front-end damage. The license plates are also likely no longer attached to the vehicle, police said.

Oakley investigators attempted to contact Hudson’s family, search his home and check local auto body repair shops but have yet to find the vehicle. Hudson is known to visit Oakland often, according to police.

Oakley police say anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Palmer at 925-625-8831 or Oakley PD Dispatch at 925-625-8060. The department also asks any local auto body shops to contact police if Hudson’s vehicle is in their shop.