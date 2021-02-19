Oakley school board president resigns after negative comments about parents

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The president of Oakley School Board has resigned after she and other board members were caught making negative comments about parents.

Board President Lisa Brizendine was heard saying ‘they want their babysitters back.’

KRON4 has confirmed that she has resigned from the board since the incident.

JUST IN: The President of Oakley school board resigns after she made controversial comments during an online meeting board members thought was private.@kron4news — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) February 19, 2021

It happened during Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the Oakley Union Elementary School Board.

Board members apparently thought they were in a private meeting.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents. There is an online petition calling on the board members to resign.

Superintendent Greg Hetrick sent us a statement that reads: