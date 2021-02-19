Oakley school board president resigns after negative comments about parents

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The president of Oakley School Board has resigned after she and other board members were caught making negative comments about parents.
Board President Lisa Brizendine was heard saying ‘they want their babysitters back.’
KRON4 has confirmed that she has resigned from the board since the incident.
It happened during Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the Oakley Union Elementary School Board.
Board members apparently thought they were in a private meeting.
The incident has sparked outrage among parents. There is an online petition calling on the board members to resign.
Superintendent Greg Hetrick sent us a statement that reads:
During the Oakley Union Elementary School District Regular Board Meeting, there were unfortunate and truly inappropriate comments made that were heard by many. These comments are not typical and more importantly, they are not what the community should expect from our school district.
We all take pride in the Vision of the Oakley Union Elementary School District in that we are “A diverse learning community committed to educating and empowering today’s learners and tomorrow’s leaders in a safe and inclusive environment.” The comments made were not in alignment with our Vision and are definitely not what any of us stand for as leaders.
I know that we lost trust with the community. I will not make excuses for what happened or why it happened. I am the superintendent. I am responsible and accountable and I am truly sorry for what took place. I have been and continue to be committed to working together for the betterment of the Oakley Union Elementary School District students, staff and entire school community.
I know that our students deserve better from us. I pledge to work collaboratively with stakeholders and community members to begin doing the important work that is needed to rebuild community trust in our district.