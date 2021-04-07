Oakley school district has new board members following hot mic incident

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakley Union Elementary School District has all new board members and as of Wednesday night, a new board president.

This comes after the entire former board resigned back in February following comments they made during a meeting they didn’t realize was live online.

“This has been a remarkable civic display,” former interim board president Mike Maxwell said.

The now-former interim board president of the Oakley Union Elementary School District says being a part of the board over the past few months has been a great experience and productive for the community.

Mike Maxwell was brought on after the entire former board resigned back in February just hours after comments they made about parents in their district were caught on camera during a meeting they thought was no longer being recorded.

The video has more than 700,000 views on YouTube, and left parents shocked, upset, and with many questions about how and when their students would get back into the classroom with no members on the board to vote on decisions.

But Maxwell says he and the rest of the interim board were able to work on and complete a plan for students to head back to school which is now happening next week.

“We were originally charged with just seating a new board and during that time we did that we decided it was important to get involved, to not make this one step at a time, these were two projects we thought were important and we could do at the same time,” Maxwell said.

As of Wednesday night, these are the new Oakley Union Elementary School Board members — They are teachers, parents, and retirees.

Lynell Fuller is the new board president.