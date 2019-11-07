Oakley teen identified as victim in fatal Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) – Authorities have identified the teen who was fatally shot in Antioch Tuesday night.
Police say 17-year-old Aliciabelen Villa of Oakley was taken to the hospital after she was allegedly shot in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Bellflower Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
She was able to call police and tell them she was shot; she later died at the hospital from her injuries.
A 17-year-old boy who was reportedly shot nearby in the area of Point Arena Court and Morro Drive the same night remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
