OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakley woman was arrested for engaging in “lewd and lascivious acts” with teenage boys, the City of Oakley announced on Facebook Thursday. The arrestee was identified as Jennifer Decarlo, 34.

Oakley police first heard of the allegations in March. They discovered that the victims were boys between the ages of 13 and 16 years old. Authorities did not specify how many victims there were.

The City of Oakley said that the crimes were committed between January 2022 and March 2022. Police believe Decarlo met the victims from family, friend, or acquaintances.

Decarlo was arrested at her home on May 11. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed 21 felony charges against her. She is on custody with a bail of $1,160,000.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Oakley police believe there could be additional victims in this case. Additional victims are asked to call (925) 625-8822.