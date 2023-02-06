OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakley woman was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison after she pleaded guilty to committing lewd acts and statutory rape of minors. Jennifer Decarlo, 35, admitted to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes

The incidents occurred between January and March 2022, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Decarlo received a sentence of seven years and eight months in prison.

The case originally involved just one victim, but an Oakley Police Department investigation identified two others. OPD found that Decarlo used social media to groom young boys and lure them to her home so she could commit lewd acts on them.

In July 2022, the City of Oakley said that Decarlo’s victims were between the ages of 13 and 16. She is believed to have met them through family and friends.

After she is eventually released from prison, Decarlo will be placed on parole and forced to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

“Given the nature of the charges there is nothing that can be done to restore the innocence Jennifer Decarlo stole from these boys,” Deputy District Attorney Chris Sansoe said. “However, we are satisfied knowing that she will serve a significant prison sentence followed by a requirement that she register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.”