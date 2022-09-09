OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oaktown Half Marathon will happen Saturday in Oakland. The half marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m. and a 5K race will begin at 9:45 a.m.

The half marathon will start and finish at Snow Park. The 13.1-mile course goes down by Jack London Square, around Lake Merritt, and across some of Broadway Avenue.

“With your feedback, we set out to fully reimagine your urban experience and spent months crafting a fun, fast & social route through the very best of Oakland,” the race’s website said. “We wanted to buck the status quo of disconnected, desolate & lonely course, while also creating a resident and small business friendly course. Let’s run together!”

The time limit for the half-marathon course is three hours, which is a pace of 14 minutes per mile. There is also a children’s event presented by the Oakland Zoo. For more on the event, visit Oaktown Half Marathon’s website here.