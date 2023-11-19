(KRON) — After more than 25 years, Oakville Grocery store will be closing its Healdsburg location later this month, the business announced on social media. The last day guests can shop at Oakville Grocery on 124 Matheson St. is Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Healdsburg location opened back in 1997. The original Oakville Grocery location in Oakville, Napa Valley will remain open. It is located at 7856 St Helena Hwy. The company did not give a specific reason as to why it decided to shut down the Healdsburg location.

“In 1997, Oakville Grocery extended its wine country gourmet charm to Healdsburg. As a tight-knit community, your unwavering support has been invaluable to us. After over two decades at the corner of the Healdsburg Square, we are respectfully concluding our operations there on Sunday, November 26th, 2023, to pave the way for a new business to thrive,” Oakville Grocery wrote on social media. “We want to say a heartfelt thank you to our dedicated team, community members, and loyal customers who made Oakville Healdsburg a cherished part of the square for so long. We hope you all will stop in to say goodbye over these next two weeks and stock up on your Oakville Grocery favorites.”

A “respected member” of the Healdsburg community will “soon” reveal what business will take over the space, Oakville Grocery said.

Oakville Grocery first opened its doors in 1881. Currently, two Oakville Grocery stores are open in Healdsburg and Oakville (Napa County).