PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A home burglary was reported in Palo Alto on Monday, and law enforcement is still investigating if this burglary is connected to other reported prowling incidents in the area, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police say the suspect entered the home through an unsecured back door around 2 a.m. on Monday morning in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue. The call reporting the incident to dispatch came in on Monday evening.

The victim, identified as a woman in her 40s, told police that she was home with her husband and child at the time of the burglary. She noticed four handbags were missing from her dining room table on Monday afternoon. After reviewing footage from their security cameras, she saw the suspect had entered through the back door, which had not been locking properly as of late.

The four stolen handbags had a combined value in excess of $10,000, according to police. Though the surveillance footage was shared, police say the suspect can only be described as a man wearing a light-colored sweatshirt.

Multiple prowling incidents were reported to PAPD on Sunday morning. All cases happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to police. In each of the four cases, residents told police they noticed someone on video footage after the incidents had already happened.

Police say the suspect seems to have a method. He appears to enter through a side gate or rear yard and then he tries to open doors to the homes. Police believe the suspect may have entered into a garage in one incident, but nothing was reported stolen.