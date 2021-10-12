October 12 recognized as National Farmers Day

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Every year on October 12, National Farmers Day is celebrated.

The day has been observed since the early 1800s to give thanks to farmers, past and present, for all their hard work in producing the food that ends up at people’s dinner tables.

In Napa County, after nearly two years of constant challenges among the agricultural community, National Farmers Day looks to recognize and celebrate the continued dedication from farmers and its workers.

“I would say easily over the last two years the agricultural community in Napa County has endured a lot of challenges,” said Ryan Klobas, Chief Executive Officer for the Napa County Farm Bureau.

“They’ve endured wildfires, they’ve dealt with COVID, we’re currently dealing with a drought, and through all those challenges I have had a tremendous respect for our farmers and farmworkers in Napa County who really rose to meet the challenge.”

In response to the pandemic, Napa County has adopted health and safety changes in an effort to protect the health and welfare of the agricultural community.

To mitigate COVID-19 exposure, Napa County Farm Bureau members are implementing the latest recommendation from the CDC, CalOSHA, U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the UC Davis Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety.

“There are several thousand farmers and farmworkers in Napa County, like I said, Napa County is very much an agricultural-based economy,” said Klobas.

“Our economy revolves around agriculture, if it wasn’t for agriculture I don’t think we’d be the really rich storied powerhouse that Napa County is throughout the world,” Klobas added.

“So National Farmers Day, I think, is a great way to really recognize the dedication that our farmers and farmworkers have to our community.”

Gamble Family Vineyards in Oakville

Like other local agricultural organizations, the Napa County Farm Bureau has led several initiatives to get hundreds of agricultural workers vaccinated through its partnership with the Saint Helena Hospital Foundation.

The organization is also working with the US Davis Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety to deliver the best workplace safety and personal health materials to Napa Valley’s agricultural workers on an ongoing basis.

“The stat right now is two percent of the American population is comprised of farmers and farmworkers, so you have two percent that is feeding the rest of the nation, that’s how important it is,” said Klobas.

“And so when you have these different events come up like the pandemic, or wildfires, or drought, whatever it happens to be, they still have to be committed to their profession because they know the importance that they play, not only in Napa Valley but the rest of the nation.”