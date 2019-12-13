Live Now
Odor from Prius leaves 5 hospitalized in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Fire crews responded to reports of an odor coming from a car making people sick Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Around 12:44 p.m., fire units arrived to the scene and found patients who were ill at two separate locations, 1300 Terra Bella Ave. and 1340 W Middlefield Rd.

Crews determined the odor was coming from the Prius’ battery. The car was then unplugged and the battery was removed.

Between the two locations, a total of nine people requested evaluation by the Mountain View Fire Department.

Five patients were then transported to local hospitals.

