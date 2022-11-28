SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Three San Jose men have been arrested, accused of burglarizing local businesses while utilizing Honda Odyssey minivans, according to a press release from the San Jose Police Department.

“The suspects broke into closed businesses during late night or early morning hours and stole merchandise, cash registers, and/or ATM machines,” the press release stated. “They entered the businesses through the front door or window by using blunt objects, crowbars, or crashing through with a stolen vehicle. The crew was responsible for several commercial burglaries from March 2022 through July 2022 using a white Honda Odyssey; however, after a local news agency released video surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle, the vehicle was subsequently torched.”

The crew, termed the Odyssey burglary crew by police, nonetheless remained active, police stated, victimizing local businesses through October of this year.

“Detectives continued their investigation and identified the three suspects, as well as a new Odyssey being used by the burglary crew,” the press release stated.

On Nov. 9, San Jose police obtained three arrest warrants, along with search warrants for “multiple residences and vehicles,” the press release stated.

“The SJPD Covert Response Unit (CRU) arrested two of the three suspects and safely served and secured one of the residences and vehicles,” the press release stated. “SJPD Patrol Officers and BOI [Bureau of Investigations] Detectives located evidence of the crimes. Two suspects were booked in the Santa Clara County jail for several counts of commercial burglary and the outstanding arrest warrants.”

KRON ON is streaming live

A third was arrested Nov. 22 and booked in the same jail on several counts of commercial burglary, and an outstanding arrest warrant.

The press release did not state the arrest dates of the three San Jose residents, but they are Marcelino Bejarano, 25, Santiago Cabuag, 25, and Ricky Bejarano, 23.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the financial crimes unit of the SJPD at 408-277-4521.