OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a fire at an East Oakland warehouse Monday afternoon, OFD said on Twitter. After a response from the department, the fire was placed under control at 2:49 p.m.

The fire was reported in the 9900 block of Medford Avenue, which is near 98th Street and San Leandro Street.

OFD first reported the fire at 2:29 p.m. It sent four engines and two trucks to the blaze.

The fire caused traffic to be blocked off in the area. Medford Avenue was closed between 98th Avenue and Gould Street, and 98th Avenue was closed between San Leandro Street and Gould Street, OFD said.