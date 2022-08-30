(KRON) — An off duty Gilroy California Highway Patrol officer’s personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on the Northbound 101 near the 85 exchange, according to tweets from the San Jose Police Department. The officer’s vehicle was struck at least one time. The officer was not struck and not injured, according to the tweets.

A portion of the Northbound 101 is closed while the investigation is underway. San Jose PD will be assisting Gilroy CHP with the investigation. That is all the information law enforcement has provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.