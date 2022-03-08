SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An off-duty San Francisco police officer was injured during an incident on Saturday, according to police.

Police say the officer saw a man yelling in the area of 18th and Castro. The man was swinging a metal chair at a window of a non-profit museum.

According to authorities, the officer then tried talking to the man and attempted to take the chair before it broke the window or injured someone.

That is when the suspect hit the off-duty officer in the head, officials say.

A resident came to help the officer hold the suspect until other officers arrived on the scene.

32-year-old James Ridgeway, who had a ‘stay away’ from the area, has been booked for assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, violation of stay-away order.

The off-duty officer was treated at a hospital.

No other details have been released.